Karur Vysya Bank Q4FY26 results: Net profit rises 41% to ₹725 crore

Private sector lender Karur Vysya Bank on Thursday reported a 41 per cent year-on-year surge in net profit to Rs 725 crore for the three months ended March 2026.

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 513.36 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal.

Total income rose to Rs 3,519.45 crore during the January-March quarter of FY 2025-26 from Rs 3,025.26 crore in Q4FY25, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The private lender earned an interest of Rs 2,903.65 crore in the quarter under review, compared to Rs 2,516 crore in the year-ago period.

On the asset quality front, the bank's gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) moderated to 0.75 per cent of gross advances, as against 0.76 per cent at the end of March 2025. Similarly, net NPAs decreased to 0.19 per cent from 0.20 per cent a year ago. The board recommended a dividend of Rs 2.6 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, subject to shareholders' approval. For the entire FY26, the lender posted a net profit of Rs 2,510 crore, compared to Rs 1,942 crore in FY25. Total income for the full financial year rose to Rs 13,159 crore from Rs 11,507.6 crore in the preceding fiscal.