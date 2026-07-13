Keystone Realtors' Q1 sales bookings fall 42% to ₹617 cr on no new launches

Keystone Realtors Ltd has posted a 42 per cent decline in its sales bookings to ₹617 crore for the quarter ended June as it did not launch any new project.

The company had sold properties, primarily housing, worth ₹1,068 crore in the year-ago period.

Mumbai-based listed developer has shared its operational update for April-June quarter of FY27.

" Given that there was no new launch planned in Q1FY27, pre-sales were mainly supported by resilient sustenance sales, reflecting continued buyer interest and sustained homebuyer confidence in the company's projects," Keystone Realtors said.

With general improvement in economic situation due to stability in geo-political situation, the company said it expects pickup in sales in the upcoming quarters.

The collections of funds from customers rose to ₹599 crore in Q1FY27 as compared to ₹575 crore in the year-ago period. Boman Irani, CMD of Keystone Realtors Ltd, said, "Q1, FY27 marks a steady start to the year as we build on the strong momentum achieved in FY26." Looking ahead, he said the company has a robust pipeline of launches planned across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) over the coming quarters. "These launches are expected to strengthen our market position and support our objective of achieving the pre-sales guidance for FY27." Backed by our execution capabilities, disciplined project delivery, and favorable market fundamentals, Irani said the company remains well positioned to drive sustainable growth.