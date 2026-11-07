Kirloskar Industries Q2 profit rises 5% to ₹105 crore, income up 17%

Kirloskar Industries Ltd (KIL) has reported a 5 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax to ₹105 crore in the quarter ended September 2026.

The company had posted a consolidated PAT (profit after tax) of ₹100.1 crore in the year-ago period.

Consolidated income of the company during the second quarter rose to ₹2,097.7 crore from ₹1,790.1 crore in the year-ago period, KIL said in a statement.

"Our material subsidiary, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Limited, continued to deliver a resilient performance during the year, supported by operational stability, capacity optimisation and strong demand for its products across the sectors. On the real estate front, our wholly-owned subsidiary, Avante Spaces Limited (ASL), is progressing well.