Knowledge Realty Q1 results: Net operating income rises 15% to ₹1,243 crore

Knowledge Realty Trust on Tuesday reported 15 per cent increase in its Net Operating Income (NOI) to ₹1,243.1 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal and announced a record distribution of ₹751.6 crore to unit holders.

In a regulatory filing, the company said its total revenue also grew 15 per cent to ₹1,111.7 crore during April-June quarter of 2026-27 fiscal.

Knowledge Realty Trust, co-sponsored by Sattva Group and Blackstone, is India's largest REIT (real estate investment trust).

Its portfolio comprises 29 Grade-A office assets totalling 46.5 million square feet as of June 30, 2026, with 37.3 million square feet of completed Area and 2.6 million square feet under construction area spread across 6 cities in India Knowledge Realty Trust declared a distributions of ₹751.6 crore or ₹1.70 per unit for the quarter ended June.