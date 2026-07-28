Knowledge Realty Trust posts 15% growth in Q1 FY27 NOI on strong leasing

Knowledge Realty Trust (KRT) reported a net operating income (NOI) of Rs 1,111.7 crore in the first quarter of FY27, up 15 per cent year-on-year (YoY), driven by higher leasing and rental escalations.

KRT is a real estate investment trust (Reit) based in Mumbai and backed by Bengaluru-based real estate developer Sattva Group and global investment management firm Blackstone.

KRT’s revenue for the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,243.1 crore, up 15 per cent YoY, while its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 13 per cent YoY to Rs 1,072.1 crore.

The Reit saw gross leasing of 1.4 million square feet (msf) during the quarter, up 15 per cent YoY and 5 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). Leasing activity during the quarter was driven by front offices and global capability centres (GCCs).

“I don't think we could have had a better first quarter to begin this fiscal year, especially in the context of the market. There was so much noise around the war, uncertainty, and concerns around a slowdown in leasing activity. Against that backdrop, delivering a strong quarter with 1.4 msf of leasing is very satisfying,” Shirish Godbole, chief executive officer of KRT, told Business Standard. Of its total gross leasing in Q1 FY27, the Reit’s new leasing stood at 0.7 msf, while the rest comprised lease renewals. Occupancy across KRT’s portfolio in Q1 FY27 stood at 93 per cent, up 100 basis points (bps) QoQ. It realised an average spread of 35 per cent on new leasing and 29 per cent on renewals during the quarter. Leasing spread refers to the increase in rent achieved compared with the previous rent on the same space.

KRT, the largest Indian Reit in terms of market capitalisation, declared distributions of Rs 751.6 crore, translating into a distribution per unit (DPU) of Rs 1.70, up 5 per cent QoQ. According to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), Reits are mandated to distribute at least 90 per cent of their net distributable cash flows (NDCF). NDCF is the standard financial metric defined by Sebi to calculate the actual surplus cash available for payout to Reit investors. Reit distributions are returns that can be in the form of dividends, interest, amortisation of debt received from the special purpose vehicles, other income, or a combination of the above.

“Despite the headwinds, the India office demand story remains strong. Demand continues from both GCCs and front-office occupiers. We remain optimistic about Q2 FY27 as well. Our objective is to be a steady performer, delivering consistent growth in distributions. We own Class A assets in Class A locations, and we'll continue executing with that focus,” Godbole said. As of June 2026, KRT’s total portfolio spanned 46 msf of leasable area with a gross asset value (GAV) of Rs 67,400 crore. The Reit’s total market capitalisation stood at Rs 52,552.07 crore as of July 28. Godbole said he expects “some” acquisitions in FY27. “The Rs 67,400 crore GAV should grow for two reasons. First, office market rents remain strong, which supports higher asset valuations. Second, acquisitions will add to the portfolio.”

During Q1 FY27, KRT raised Rs 1,100 crore in debt primarily for refinancing purposes. Its net debt as of June 2026 was Rs 12,100 crore. As of June 2026, the Reit’s loan-to-value (LTV) was around 18 per cent, which, it said, provides significant headroom for inorganic growth. “Our leverage is low, so we don't foresee any equity issuance. We can undertake meaningful acquisitions without raising equity. Unless we make acquisitions, LTV should broadly remain around the current level or even decline as GAV increases. When we identify suitable acquisition opportunities, we will use debt to fund them,” Godbole said.

On the West Asia crisis, Godbole said tenants were certainly thinking about the situation. “But ultimately, the proof is in the performance. Some tenants may have delayed decisions into this quarter, which is one reason we remain optimistic about the second quarter as well,” he added. KRT has three ongoing developments spanning a leasable area of 2.6 msf and four assets spanning 6.7 msf in its right-to-first-offer (Rofo) pipeline. Godbole said, “With a best-in-class artificial intelligence (AI)-resilient portfolio, concentrated in the strongest markets of the country, we are well positioned to deliver multi-year growth to our unitholders.”