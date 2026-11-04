Kolte-Patil Developers posts record H1 pre-sales of ₹1,636 crore, up 27%

Mumbai-based real estate developer Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd (KPDL) reported its highest-ever half-yearly pre-sales of ₹1,636 crore in the first half of FY27 (H1FY27), marking a 27 per cent year-on-year increase, the company said on Wednesday.

Quarterly pre-sales rose 52 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,019 crore in the September quarter.

“We achieved record quarterly and half-yearly pre-sales, growing 52 per cent and 27 per cent year-on-year, respectively, alongside our highest-ever half-yearly total income,” said Hrishikesh Parandekar, chief executive officer, Kolte-Patil Developers.

The company reported total income of ₹1,288 crore in H1FY27, its highest for a half-year period, while total income for the September quarter stood at ₹352 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹223 crore in H1FY27, translating into a margin of 17 per cent. The performance was supported by revenue recognition from completion of around 1.63 million sq ft across projects in Pune and Mumbai, as well as a higher contribution from its Life Republic developments. Collections increased 32 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,509 crore in H1FY27. For the September quarter, collections grew 33 per cent to ₹795 crore. During the quarter, Kolte-Patil launched around 1 million sq ft at Vyana at The Reserve in Vadgaon, Pune, generating pre-sales of ₹616 crore. The company said this was its strongest-ever launch performance.