Kuku revenue jumps sixfold to ₹1,484 crore as AI fuels microdrama expansion

IPO-bound Kuku Technologies Limited, the parent company of content platforms such as Kuku TV, Kuku FM and Guru, recorded net revenue of ₹1,484 crore in FY26, compared with ₹242 crore in the previous financial year, according to its latest filings with the Registrar of Companies.

The growth comes amid the rapid scaling of Kuku TV, the company’s microdrama platform, as short, episodic and mobile-first video emerges as a new consumption format in India. Kuku TV, launched in 2024, has since emerged as the largest microdrama platform in India, according to previous reports.

Kuku has been increasing its investment in content and technology to build capacity for the category, with artificial intelligence (AI) becoming a key part of its production infrastructure. The company currently produces more than 150 microdramas a month and has previously outlined plans to significantly increase that output as it expands its content pipeline.

The higher revenue also came alongside an improvement in the company’s financial performance, with the company reporting a profit. Kuku reported a net profit after tax of ₹182 crore in FY26, compared with a net loss of ₹152 crore in FY25, according to the company’s filings. The company is now building a 1,000-member AI-led content production unit as it looks to further scale its microdrama operations, according to reports. The team spans writers, filmmakers, engineers and other AI-first creative and technical roles, according to sources. The company has also opened an AI training school for writing and direction in Mumbai, with plans to expand to other cities soon.