Kumar Mangalam Birla appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea’s board of directors appointed Kumar Mangalam Birla as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors on Tuesday, with the decision effective from May 5, 2026. Birla is currently a Non-Executive Director on the board.

The board accepted existing Non-Executive Chairman Ravinder Takkar’s request to step down, the company said in a statement to the exchanges late evening. Takkar will continue as a Non-Executive Director.

Birla returns to the position he had occupied for four years starting August 2018. He remained outside the board, continuing as promoter, between August 2021 and March 2023. In April 2023, he returned as a non-executive and non-independent additional director, according to the company’s annual reports.