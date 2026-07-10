L&T Finance Q1 results: Net profit jumps 31% on strong retail loan growth

L&T Finance, an upper-layer non-banking financial company (NBFC), reported a 31 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2026 (Q1FY27) to Rs 916 crore, driven by strong loan growth.

The company's consolidated loan book expanded 27 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1.30 trillion as of June-end 2026 from Rs 1.02 trillion a year earlier. Its retail loan book grew at a faster pace of 28 per cent to Rs 1.28 trillion, exceeding its target of over 20 per cent annual growth.

Retail disbursements rose 36 per cent to Rs 23,852 crore during the quarter from Rs 17,522 crore a year ago, supported by broad-based growth across product segments. Personal loan disbursements more than doubled, rising 126 per cent to Rs 4,380 crore, while two-wheeler finance disbursements increased 41 per cent. Rural business finance disbursements grew 24 per cent, and housing loan and loan against property disbursements rose 22 per cent.

The gold loan book nearly tripled to Rs 3,829 crore from Rs 1,360 crore a year ago, while the company expanded its gold loan branch network to 343 branches by the end of the quarter. Asset quality improved further during the quarter, with gross Stage 3 assets declining to 2.86 per cent from 3.31 per cent a year ago. Net Stage 3 assets eased to 0.90 per cent from 0.99 per cent. Credit cost fell to 2.54 per cent from 3.43 per cent in the year-ago quarter and was also 10 basis points lower sequentially. L&T Finance said its net interest margin plus fees improved to 10.47 per cent from 10.22 per cent a year ago. Return on assets rose to 2.48 per cent from 2.37 per cent, while return on equity increased to 12.71 per cent from 10.86 per cent.

The company also reduced its weighted average cost of borrowing by 48 basis points year-on-year to 7.20 per cent through a diversified liability mix. Sudipta Roy, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), L&T Finance, said the company's continued investments in technology, analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) were strengthening the customer experience. L&T Fin appointed Prashant Kumar, the former MD & CEO of Yes Bank, as additional (Independent) director for a first term of 5 consecutive years effective July 10, 2026 to July 9, 2031. Going forward, the company would continue to invest in innovation, expand its distribution network and focus on profitable, high-quality growth under its Lakshya 2031 strategy, he said.