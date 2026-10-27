Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / L&T Q2 net profit rises 33% to ₹5,202 crore on strong order inflows

L&T Q2 net profit rises 33% to ₹5,202 crore on strong order inflows

Larsen & Toubro reported a 33 per cent rise in second-quarter profit to Rs 5,202 crore, driven by healthy order inflows, infrastructure spending and reconstruction activity in West Asia

Larsen & Toubro
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Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2026 | 5:37 PM IST
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India's Larsen & Toubro (L&T) reported a 33 per cent rise in second-quarter profit on Tuesday, driven by healthy order inflows as the company capitalised on booming infrastructure spending and reconstruction activity in West Asia.
 
L&T, seen as a barometer for India's infrastructure sector, posted a profit of Rs 5,202 crore ($546.8 million), compared with Rs 3,926 crore a year earlier.
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Topics :L&T Q2 resultsinfrastructure

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First Published: Oct 27 2026 | 5:37 PM IST

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