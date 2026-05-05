India's Larsen & Toubro posted a 3.1 per cent fall in quarterly profit on Tuesday, as the ​Middle East war disrupted the infrastructure giant's ​projects in the region.

The company also named P Ramakrishnan ‌as it next chief financial officer.

The ongoing conflict has emerged as a key overhang for Indian companies with exposure to the region, disrupting project execution, delaying payments and raising input and logistics costs.

For the reported quarter, international orders accounted for 52 per cent of Larsen & Toubro's record order backlog of 7.4 trillion rupees ($77.67 billion).

The company, seen as a barometer of India's infrastructure sector, said consolidated ‌net profit after tax fell to 53.26 billion rupees ($558.98 million) for the quarter ended March, compared with last year's profit of 54.97 billion rupees.