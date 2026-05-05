L&T Q4FY26 results: Net profit declines 3% to ₹5,325.60 cr; revenue up 11%

Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) today reported a 3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to ₹5,325.60 crore for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).

The decline in profit during the quarter was on account of an exceptional gain reported in the previous year, with limited impact observed from the ongoing conflict in West Asia, the company’s management said in a post-results call.

The company’s revenue from operations rose 11 per cent YoY to ₹82,762.16 crore in Q4FY26. During the quarter, L&T recorded a consolidated order inflow of ₹89,772 crore, securing orders across sectors including commercial and residential buildings, roads and runways, urban transport, transmission and distribution, and the hydrocarbon onshore businesses.

The group’s consolidated order book as on March 31, 2026, stood at ₹7.40 lakh crore, reflecting a growth of 28 per cent from last year. International orders constituted 52 per cent of the overall order book. The board of directors recommended a final dividend of ₹38 per share, subject to the approval of shareholders. For the full financial year 2025-26, L&T reported 7 per cent YoY growth in consolidated net profit to ₹16,084 crore. Revenue from operations for the entire year rose 12 per cent YoY to ₹2.85 lakh crore. The company secured orders worth ₹4.35 lakh crore, registering 22 per cent YoY growth for the year ended March 31.

During the year, L&T divested its full stakes in Nabha Power Ltd and L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd, aligning with the company’s strategy to exit from the concessions portfolio, said Chairman and Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan. The transactions are expected to close by June 30. While the company saw only limited impact during the fourth quarter, L&T expects the ongoing West Asia conflict to weigh on its performance in the first half of fiscal 2026–27, citing potential supply chain disruptions and rising input costs, said Subrahmanyan. L&T anticipates 10-12 per cent growth in revenue and stable margins for FY27.

Segment-wise performance The core infrastructure segment secured orders of ₹43,477 crore during the quarter ended March 31, registering growth of 26 per cent from last year. International orders constituted 67 per cent of the total order inflow for the quarter. As on March 31, the segment order book stood at ₹4.22 lakh crore, with international orders contributing 48 per cent to the total. The energy projects segment secured orders valued at ₹21,296 crore during Q4FY26, registering a YoY decline of 34 per cent, largely due to a high-base effect. International orders constituted 80 per cent of the total order inflow for the quarter.

The hi-tech manufacturing segment also reported a 24 per cent decline in order inflows during Q4, largely due to the deferment of targeted orders. The IT & technology services (IT&TS) segment reported customer revenues of ₹14,078 crore during the quarter, registering a 13 per cent YoY growth. The financial services segment reported 22 per cent YoY growth in income from operations at ₹4,669 crore during the quarter. L&T said the global environment remains challenging, characterised by geopolitical matters resulting in disrupted trade conditions. India’s service sector and digital economy, which are relatively less exposed to disruptions in the Middle East, are expected to remain key growth engines, it said.