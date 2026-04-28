Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Leela Hotels Q4 FY26 result: Profit rises 46% to ₹172 crore, revenue up

Leela Hotels Q4 FY26 result: Profit rises 46% to ₹172 crore, revenue up

The luxury hospitality player posted a net profit of ₹117.41 crore for the corresponding period a year ago

Schloss Bangalore, Leela Palaces Hotels and Resorts, Leela Hotels, Leela Palaces (Photo: Company Website)
Leela Palaces Hotels and Resorts (Photo: Company Website)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 4:59 PM IST
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Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts on Tuesday reported a 46.26 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March at ₹171.72 crore, on higher revenue from operations.

The luxury hospitality player posted a net profit of ₹117.41 crore for the corresponding period a year ago.

During the January-March quarter (Q4) under review, its revenue from operations stood at ₹484.42 crore, as against ₹424.72 crore a year ago, a regulatory filing to the exchanges showed.

Its total expenses rose to ₹218.75 crore, from ₹198.17 crore on a comparable year-on-year basis.

For the full financial year 2025-26, Leela Hotels Palaces & Resorts posted a net profit of ₹403 crore, from ₹47.65 crore during the previous fiscal.

The company informed that it will acquire BPBKC Properties Pvt Ltd (BPBKC) "for the purpose of exploring investment opportunities in the hospitality and real estate sectors" by the end of the current financial year for up to ₹1 crore.

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts, along with its wholly-owned subsidiary, will hold 50 per cent shareholding in BPBKC, a private firm incorporated on January 7, 2026 and engaged in the business of real estate.

The company was listed on the stock exchanges in June last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Leela palacesQ4 ResultsCompany News

First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 4:59 PM IST

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