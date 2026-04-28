Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts on Tuesday reported a 46.26 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March at ₹171.72 crore, on higher revenue from operations.

The luxury hospitality player posted a net profit of ₹117.41 crore for the corresponding period a year ago.

During the January-March quarter (Q4) under review, its revenue from operations stood at ₹484.42 crore, as against ₹424.72 crore a year ago, a regulatory filing to the exchanges showed.

Its total expenses rose to ₹218.75 crore, from ₹198.17 crore on a comparable year-on-year basis.

For the full financial year 2025-26, Leela Hotels Palaces & Resorts posted a net profit of ₹403 crore, from ₹47.65 crore during the previous fiscal.