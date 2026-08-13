Lenovo India Q1 result: Revenue rises 18% on strong demand for AI solutions

Lenovo India on Thursday reported an 18 per cent year-on-year growth in revenue for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026, driven by strong demand for artificial intelligence (AI) integrated solutions.

The company, however, did not disclose the specific revenue figure for its India operations.

"Lenovo India has delivered a strong start to FY2026-27, with Q1 revenue growing 18 per cent year-on-year. This performance reflects the strength of our full-stack hybrid AI offerings across personal AI and enterprise AI and the resilience of our supply chain and customer trust," Shailendra Katyal, VP and Managing Director, Lenovo India, said.

He noted that customers are increasingly looking beyond standalone technologies for integrated solutions.

"This is where Lenovo's Hybrid AI strategy gives us a competitive edge, combining devices, infrastructure, solutions, and services, positioning us at the forefront of the AI inferencing and democratization era," Katyal said. On a global level, the Lenovo Group reported its strongest-ever quarterly results, with adjusted net income surging 176 per cent to $1.1 billion. The Group reported its highest quarterly revenue growth in five years. Total revenue reached $26.9 billion, up 43 per cent from $18.8 billion in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. AI-related revenue grew 60 per cent year-on-year to $9.3 billion, accounting for 35 per cent of the total group turnover during the quarter.

"Following Lenovo's best year in history, we have now delivered our strongest quarter ever -- with growth accelerating, profitability further improving, and AI emerging as a clear growth engine across every business group," Lenovo Group Chairman and CEO Yuanqing Yang said. The Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) saw its revenue nearly double to $8.5 billion, up 98 per cent year-on-year. The segment's operating profit reached $777 million. The AI server pipeline expanded to $54 billion, up 157 per cent quarter-on-quarter, driven by accelerating AI infrastructure momentum and a rapidly expanding customer base. The Intelligent Devices Group (IDG), which includes PCs, tablets, and smartphones, recorded a 27 per cent revenue jump to $17.1 billion.