Lenskart Q2FY27 net profit more than doubles to ₹232 cr, revenue up 32.5%

Lenskart Solutions Limited reported a 32.5 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue to ₹2,845 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with ₹2,147 crore in the corresponding period last year. Profit after tax more than doubled to ₹232 crore from ₹113 crore, driven by higher eyewear volumes, premiumisation and strong demand across India and international markets.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 65.0 per cent year-on-year to ₹392 crore from ₹237 crore, with margins expanding to 13.8 per cent from 11.1 per cent. The improvement reflects growing scale and operating efficiencies, supported by Lenskart's integrated business model spanning brands, manufacturing and distribution.

For H1FY27, revenue increased 33.0 per cent to ₹5,559 crore, while profit after tax reached ₹461 crore, equivalent to 87 per cent of the company's full-year FY26 profit. Over the trailing 12 months, Lenskart's revenue crossed ₹10,000 crore. “A large part of the world still does not have access to vision correction, and with it, to a better life. What is at stake is whether a billion people get their eyesight, which decides whether they can learn and grow,” said Peyush Bansal, chairman, managing director and CEO, Lenskart. Smaller cities India revenue grew 35.3 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,668 crore, supported by 26.5 per cent growth in eyewear volumes and rising demand for premium lenses. Same-store sales growth reached 20.8 per cent, compared with 14.8 per cent a year ago, with growth across metros, Tier 1 and Tier 2+ markets. Lenskart added 143 net new stores in India, including 94 in Tier 2+ markets, and entered 61 new cities. Its India network now spans 2,868 stores across 665 cities.

The company conducted 80 lakh eye tests globally, up 40.4 per cent year-on-year. Lenskart Gold crossed one crore active members in India, reaching 1.03 crore at quarter-end, up 38.6 per cent year-on-year. Lenskart maintained its consolidated product margin at 70.0 per cent, compared with 69.2 per cent a year ago, despite continued rupee depreciation. In-house frame manufacturing grew 71.7 per cent year-on-year, while lens manufacturing increased 52.2 per cent. This helped offset currency pressures and strengthen control over product quality and costs. International business International revenue increased 29.5 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,201 crore, supported by strong performance across Japan, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and other geographies. Growth stood at approximately 23 per cent on a constant-currency basis, while eyewear volumes increased 29.7 per cent.

International Ebitda grew 86.8 per cent to ₹127 crore, with margins expanding to 10.6 per cent from 7.3 per cent a year ago. This marked the second consecutive quarter of margins above 10 per cent, supported by scale and improving product margins. Lenskart continued to expand internationally, adding 22 net new stores in the quarter and taking its global network to 3,624. Of the new stores, 12 were in Southeast Asia, three in the Middle East, two in Japan and five in other markets. Technology Lenskart continued to expand technology-enabled eye care, with remote optometry now available in 934 stores across India, compared with 303 a year ago. AI is increasingly being deployed across customer service, employee training, inventory planning and manufacturing to improve efficiency and customer experience.