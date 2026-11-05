LG Electronics India enters automotive solutions market; Q2 profit up 26%

LG Electronics India is diversifying into the automotive market with advanced vehicle solutions, to create new growth opportunities and strengthen its presence in the growing business-to-business (B2B) sector, the company said in its earnings release.

“LGE India also announced its entry into a new B2B segment — vehicle solutions, in-vehicle infotainment (IVI). This initiative will bring LG Korea's key global B2B automotive business, including automotive infotainment and telematics solutions, to India,” the company said.

These products will be manufactured and supplied from LGE India’s third plant at Sri City in Andhra Pradesh.

“Our foundational three-pillar strategy — Make-in-India, Make-for-India, and Make-India-Global — will continue driving our ambitious growth trajectory across domestic and export markets,” said Hong Ju Jeon, managing director, LGE India Limited.