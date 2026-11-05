LG Electronics Q2 results: Net profit up 25.6% to ₹489 cr, revenue up 20%

LG Electronics India Ltd on Thursday reported a 25.65 per cent on-year rise in its net profit to ₹489.34 crore for the September quarter of FY27.

LG Electronics India (LGEI) Ltd, one of the leading appliance & consumer electronics makers, had clocked a net profit of ₹389.43 crore during July-September a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

Its revenue from operations rose 19.53 per cent to ₹7,380.04 crore in the quarter under review. It was at ₹6,174.03 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

"Increased profitability was achieved despite elevated commodity prices, rupee depreciation and go-to-market investments to capture the upcoming festive season demand," LGEI said in its earnings statement.

Its EBITDA rose 28 per cent to ₹701 crore with margin expanding 63 basis points to 9.5 per cent, the company added. Total expenses were at ₹6,810.93 crore, up 18.88 per cent in the second quarter of FY27. LG Electronics India's revenue from Home Appliance & Air Solutions (H&A) segment was up 20.86 per cent to ₹4,771.69 crore in the quarter under review. It was at ₹3,947.85 crore in year-ago period. Its H&A business includes air conditioners, refrigerators, microwave ovens, washing machines, dishwashers, compressors, water purifiers and air purifiers. This segment had "highest growth since listing", driven by strong double-digit growth across key categories.

Its Home Entertainment (HE) segment revenue grew by 17.16 per cent y-o-y in Q2/FY27 to ₹2,608.35 crore. The segment reported its "third consecutive quarter of double-digit growth," on a high base, it added. HE segment includes televisions (flat panel, signage, projectors, monitor TV), audio visual, monitors and personal computers. LGEI's total income, which includes other income as well, was at ₹7,465.60 crore, up 19.37 per cent in Q2 of FY27. "... the quarter was the quality of the growth. It was balanced across volume and value, and across both mass and premium segments. Both businesses contributed strongly - Home Appliances & Air Solutions recorded its highest growth since listing, while Home Entertainment extended its run of double-digit growth to a third consecutive quarter on a high base," it said.

The LED TV value market share reached a record high, and a fast-scaling export business complemented healthy domestic demand, reflecting growth that is broad-based and built to last, it added. In the first half (H1) of FY27, LGEI's total consolidated income was at ₹14,782.66 crore, up 17.4 per cent. LGEI also announced its entry into a new B2B segment Vehicle Solutions, In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI). "This initiative will bring LG Korea's key global B2B automotive business, including automotive infotainment and telematics solutions, to India. These products will be manufactured and supplied from LGE India's 3rd plant at Sri City, Andhra Pradesh," it said. Commenting on the results, Managing Director, Hong Ju Jeon, said "This performance reflects the broader strength of India's consumer durables industry, which continues to benefit from rising disposable incomes, growing aspiration for premium products and deepening penetration across metro and emerging markets. As LGE India completes its first year as a listed company, this performance reflects the trust our shareholders have placed in us and our commitment to creating long-term value for them." LGEI, backed by a strong H1 FY27 performance, has again reaffirmed its FY27 targets of "mid-teen revenue growth and an early double-digit EBITDA margin".