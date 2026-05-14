LIC Housing Finance Q4 result: PAT rises 9% to ₹1,497 cr despite low income

LIC Housing Finance has reported a 9 per cent rise in net profit at ₹1,497 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2026.

The company had a net profit of ₹1,368 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

However, total income declined to ₹7,195 crore in the March quarter of FY26, from ₹7,283 crore in the corresponding quarter in the previous financial year, LIC Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Interest income too moderated to ₹7,009 crore during the period under review, from ₹7,117 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Net Interest Income (NII) rose to ₹2,222 crore, as against ₹2,165 crore for the same period in the previous year, up by 3 per cent.

Total disbursements were at ₹21,019 crore as against ₹19,156 crore for the corresponding period in 2024-25, up by 10 per cent, it said. Net Interest Margin (NIM) for the quarter moderated to 2.80 per cent as against 2.85 per cent in for Q4 FY25. However, the mortgage lender was able to contain its expenses with total expenses easing to ₹5,260 crore from ₹5,512 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. "During the last quarter of FY26, LIC Housing witnessed a sustained demand momentum enabled by efficient digital infrastructure, stable interest rate environment and our continued focus on cost optimisation plus customer-centricity," MD and CEO Tribhuwan Adhikari said.