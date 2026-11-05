Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / LIC Q2 net profit jumps 20% to ₹12,076 cr; total income rises to ₹2.63 trn

LIC Q2 net profit jumps 20% to ₹12,076 cr; total income rises to ₹2.63 trn

LIC reported a 20% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹12,076 crore in Q2FY27, according to its latest earnings announcement.

LIC
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) reported a 20% year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹12,076 crore in the quarter ended September 2026. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
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State-owned insurer LIC on Thursday reported a 20 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 12,076 crore for the second quarter ended September 2026.
 The country's biggest insurer had reported a net profit of Rs 10,053 crore in the year-ago period.
 Total income improved to Rs 2,62,739 crore in the latest September quarter compared to Rs 2,39,614 crore in the year-ago period, LIC said in a regulatory filing.
 Its net premium income increased to Rs 1,47,018 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal year from Rs 1,26,479 crore in the same period a year ago.
 During the quarter, renewal premium moved up to Rs 68,375 crore as against Rs 64,996 crore in the same period a year ago.
 However, the first-year premium witnessed a slight decline to Rs 10,432 crore from Rs 10,836 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.
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First Published: Nov 05 2026 | 5:43 PM IST

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