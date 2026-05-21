LIC Q4 profit up 23% at ₹23,420 cr; board recommends ₹10 per share dividend

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Thursday posted a 23 per cent increase in net profit to ₹23,420 crore in the March quarter.

The country's biggest insurer had earned a profit of ₹19,013 crore in the corresponding quarter a year earlier.

The total income of the insurer during the reporting quarter rose to ₹2,53,592 crore from ₹2,22,805 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal year, LIC said in a regulatory filing.

LIC's income from first-year premium also improved to ₹12,970 crore in the latest January-March quarter against ₹11,069 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal year.