Liquor firms set for mixed Q4 as costs rise, premiumisation aids margins

The brokerage also highlighted supply-side issues: “Shortage of aluminium cans could hurt the premium end of beverages, beer, etc.” For United Breweries, Nuvama said it expects volumes to grow 2 per cent year-on-year in Q4 FY26E on a base of 5 per cent due to weather disruptions in North India and distribution-related challenges in select states.

Nuvama Institutional Equities added that net revenue is likely to inch up about 4.5 per cent year-on-year, driven by premiumisation and pricing, partly offset by weak volumes and an adverse state mix. It further noted that margin pressures are expected to persist, with EBITDA likely to decline about 1 per cent year-on-year. EBITDA margin is projected to fall 44 basis points to 7.6 per cent, while gross margin may decline 64 basis points to 41.6 per cent, weighed down by a higher salience of premium products, along with a shortage of cans, rising packaging and glass costs, and elevated freight and input expenses.