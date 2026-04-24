Lodha's Q4 FY26 net profit grows 9.35% on higher revenue, pre-sales

Lodha Developers ’ profit (attributable to owners of the company) for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q4 FY26) grew by about 9.35 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,007.9 crore on higher revenues and pre-sales.

Lodha’s revenue (from operations) increased by 11.58 per cent YoY to Rs 4,713.5 crore. The revenue topped the Bloomberg analysts’ poll estimate of Rs 4,426 crore. Meanwhile, the profit also beat the estimate of Rs 837 crore.

Earlier, the company reported its highest-ever quarterly pre-sales at Rs 5,890 crore, up 23 per cent year-on-year (YoY) for Q4 FY26.

The company’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter stood at Rs 1,650 crore, up 13 per cent YoY. Meanwhile, its Ebitda margin stood at 34 per cent.

Lodha’s collections during the same period stood at Rs 5,230 crore, up 18 per cent YoY. Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the collections picked up by 46.91 per cent as construction activity ramped up. In FY26, the company’s revenue grew by 21.02 per cent to Rs 16,676.2 crore, while its profit increased by 24.01 per cent to Rs 3,428.2 crore, driven by pre-sales. Abhishek Lodha, managing director and chief executive officer, Lodha Developers, said, "Our focus on profitable growth and long-term value creation with low leverage has enabled us to scale up our business significantly over the last few years. What is heartening is that this performance has come through despite multiple geopolitical headwinds in the last 12 months, reaffirming the resilience of housing demand from the top brands.”

Lodha further highlighted that this is the first time that the company has achieved more than Rs 20,000 crore of pre-sales for a year, and yet, its market share is only 3.5 per cent (in value terms) out of the primary housing sales in the top six cities in India, indicating a long growth runway ahead. In FY26, Lodha recorded pre-sales of Rs 20,530 crore, up 16 per cent YoY; the collections for the same period stood at Rs 15,160 crore, up 5 per cent YoY. The company missed its pre-sales guidance for the year, as March saw select deferral of sales due to the Iran war, leading to pre-sales being Rs 470 crore below the FY26 guidance (Rs 21,000 crore).

During FY26, Lodha added 12 projects with a gross development value (GDV) of Rs 60,000 crore across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Bengaluru, and the National Capital Region (NCR), 2.4 times the annual guidance. As of April 1, 2026, Lodha has a GDV amounting to Rs 2 trillion available for sale, excluding land bank in townships, which will be used beyond the next five years. Consequently, the company expects to reduce business development investments over the next 24 months and enhance free cash flow. Further, the company expects data centres, retail, warehousing, and offices to grow its annuity income, which stood at Rs 290 crore in FY26, by 10 times over the next six years, providing diversity to its business. Its land bank across Palava and Upper Thane in MMR is expected to deliver over Rs 10 trillion of sales over the next three decades, with 50 per cent of Ebitda margins.