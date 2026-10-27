LT Foods Q2 net profit up 10% at ₹180 cr; revenue rises 17% to ₹3,253 cr

LT Foods, the maker of Daawat basmati rice, on Tuesday reported a 10 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 180 crore for the September quarter, while revenue grew 17 per cent to Rs 3,253 crore.

The company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,772 crore in the year-ago period. Net profit was Rs 164 crore in the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) rose 13 per cent to Rs 358 crore in the second quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 316 crore a year earlier.

However, profitability margins contracted during the quarter. EBITDA margin declined to 11 per cent from 11.4 per cent a year ago, while net profit margin fell to 5.5 per cent from 5.9 per cent.

Gross profit increased 12 per cent to Rs 1,058 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 948 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal. Gross profit margin declined to 32.5 per cent from 34.2 per cent. The company's earnings per share rose to Rs 5.28 in the September quarter from Rs 4.72 a year earlier. LT Foods said its basmati and other speciality rice business continued to drive growth, with the segment reporting a 27 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue during the first half of FY27. Its ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook and ready-to-heat businesses recorded 8 per cent growth in the same period.