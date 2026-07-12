LTM Q1FY27 net profit up 17% at ₹1,469 cr, revenue jumps 18% to ₹11,608 cr

LTM, formerly known as LTI Mindtree, reported a 17 per cent increase in first-quarter profit to ₹1,468 crore, compared to a year earlier. Revenue was up 18 per cent to ₹11,608 crore.

On a dollar basis, the company’s revenue for the period ended June 30 was $1.22 billion, up 6.1 per cent. Growth in constant currency was 6.4 per cent.

“Our Q1 FY27 performance reflects the progress we have made in executing our AI-centric strategy and our continued profitable growth journey. Our AI pivot is now producing tangible proof points for clients, visible in the outcomes we are creating and in the size and nature of the engagements we are winning. With a strong order book and healthy pipeline across our industry segments, we are confident that our growth momentum will continue to build through the year,” said Venu Lambu, chief executive officer and managing director, in a statement.