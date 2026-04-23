LTM Q4FY26 results: Net profit rises 23% to ₹1,392.3 cr, revenue up 15.55%

IT major LTM (formerly LTIMindtree) on Thursday reported a 23.37 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹1,392.3 crore in the January-March quarter of FY26.

The company, a part of the Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Group, had posted a net profit (attributable to shareholders of the company) of ₹1,128.5 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal.

The company's revenue from operations saw a 15.55 per cent increase to ₹11,291.7 crore in Q4 FY26, as compared to ₹9,771.7 crore in Q4 FY25.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, profit and revenue climbed 43.44 per cent and 4.73 per cent, respectively.

For the full fiscal year of 2025-26, the company's profit was 9.12 per cent higher at ₹5,018.1 crore, while revenue from operations was up 11.31 per cent at ₹42,307.6 crore. "In FY26, we accelerated our strategic shift to an AI-centric organisation with the intelligence of the BlueVerse platform and talent transformation at scale. Over the year, we unlocked new levels of efficiencies through our Fit4Future programme, won some of the largest deals in our history and strengthened our AI capabilities. "With strong order intake, a healthy pipeline, and a clear strategic direction as a business creativity partner, LTM is well placed for sustainable growth," LTM CEO and MD Venu Lambu said.