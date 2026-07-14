LTTS Q1 profit rises 17.4% as mobility, sustainability biz drive growth

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) reported a 17.4 per cent rise in first-quarter profit to Rs 352 crore, while revenue grew 11.5 per cent to Rs 2,940 crore, helped by higher growth in its mobility and sustainability businesses.

On a dollar basis, however, growth was subdued at just 1.9 per cent in constant currency terms, which excludes the impact of currency fluctuations over which companies have no control. It had grown 12.8 per cent in the same period last year.

“Our diversified portfolio continues to demonstrate resilience, with the Sustainability segment maintaining double-digit annual growth and the Mobility segment returning to growth during the quarter despite a dynamic market environment. Our Engineering Intelligence solutions are driving larger deal opportunities and deeper client engagements by embedding AI across products, workflows, systems and manufacturing processes,” Amit Chadha, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD), said in a statement.

The mobility business, which has been under pressure due to tariffs and lower discretionary spending, reported 0.8 per cent growth, while the sustainability business grew 11.3 per cent. The technology business continued to lag, with negative growth of about 11 per cent. North America was the main growth driver, where the auto and trucks and off-highway business grew, only to be offset by Europe, where the business environment continues to remain uncertain due to pressure from Chinese automakers. The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin expanded 200 basis points to 18.7 per cent. Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Rajeev Gupta said almost 80 basis points of the gain came from cost optimisation, while the rest came from the two business segments.