L&T Technology Services (LTTS) on Wednesday reported a 6.75 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at ₹332 crore in the January-March quarter of FY26.

The company had reported a net profit of ₹311 crore in the March quarter of FY25.

The company's revenue from operations rose 8.3 per cent to ₹2,857.9 crore in Q4 FY26, as compared to ₹2,637.8 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, profit and revenue climbed by 9.7 per cent and 2.5 per cent, respectively.

For the full fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, LTTS posted a net profit of ₹1,279.2 crore, reflecting a marginal hike of 0.98 per cent from ₹1,266.7 crore in FY25.

Revenue from operations came in 14 per cent higher at ₹10,995.9 crore in FY26. LTTS' FY26 large-deal bookings crossed $ 850 million. The total included one $ 75 million deal, two deals valued at more than $ 20 million each, one deal of over $ 15 million, and three deals worth more than $ 10 million each. LTTS delivered an average TCV of $ 200 million for the sixth consecutive quarter, the company said. "This overall performance is driven by a sharper, more focused organisation, anchored in our approach to Engineering Intelligence (EI), where engineering converges with AI and digital technologies to deliver higher-value solutions and differentiated outcomes for our clients. We surpassed the 235 count in AI patents, taking our total patent portfolio to over 1,700.