Lupin Q1FY27 result: Net profit rises 16% to ₹1,417 crore on strong growth

Homegrown pharma major Lupin Ltd has reported a 16 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax at ₹1,416.98 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, riding on robust growth across its key markets.

The company had posted a consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) at ₹1,221.46 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, Lupin Ltd said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Consolidated total revenue from operations in the first quarter was at ₹8,276.89 crore as against ₹6,268.34 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review rose at ₹6,389.83 crore as compared to ₹4,931.84 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, the company said.

Commenting on the performance, Lupin Ltd Managing Director Nilesh Gupta said, "We are pleased to begin FY27 with a strong performance, driven by robust growth across our key markets and continued improvement in profitability." The company's focus on execution, operational excellence, and sustained investments in technology and innovation continue to strengthen the business and position it for sustainable, profitable growth over the long term, he added. In the first quarter, the US market posted sales of ₹3,434.8 crore as against ₹ 2,404.1 crore in the same period last fiscal, up 42.9 per cent, while sales in India were up 13.9 per cent at ₹2,379.6 crore as compared to ₹2,089.4 crore in the year-ago period, Lupin said.