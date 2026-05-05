Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Tuesday reported a 48.5 per cent jump in consolidated profit after tax at ₹5,259.91 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026, primarily driven by its auto and farm sectors.

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹3,541.85 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the fourth quarter stood at ₹54,891.55 crore, as against ₹42,585.67 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at ₹49,615.48 crore, as compared to ₹39,113.61 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, the company said.