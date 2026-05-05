Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / M&M Q4FY26 result: Net profit jumps 48.5% to ₹5,259 cr on strong demand

M&M Q4FY26 result: Net profit jumps 48.5% to ₹5,259 cr on strong demand

Consolidated revenue from operations in the fourth quarter stood at ₹54,891.55 crore, as against ₹42,585.67 crore in the year-ago period

Mahindra & Mahindra, Mahindra Tractor
Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at ₹49,615.48 crore
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 1:02 PM IST
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Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Tuesday reported a 48.5 per cent jump in consolidated profit after tax at ₹5,259.91 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026, primarily driven by its auto and farm sectors.

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹3,541.85 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the fourth quarter stood at ₹54,891.55 crore, as against ₹42,585.67 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at ₹49,615.48 crore, as compared to ₹39,113.61 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, the company said.

For FY26, consolidated PAT was at ₹18,621.71 crore as compared to ₹14,073.17 crore in FY25, up 32.32 per cent.

Consolidated revenue from operations in FY26 stood at ₹1,97,792.78 crore as against ₹1,58,749.75 crore in FY25, the company said.

The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹33 per ordinary equity share of face value of ₹5 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :M&MM&M profitQ4 ResultsMahindra & Mahindra

First Published: May 05 2026 | 1:01 PM IST

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