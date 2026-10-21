Mahindra Finance Q2 net profit rises 55% to ₹882 crore on loan growth

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (Mahindra Finance) on Wednesday reported a 55 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone net profit to ₹882 crore for the July-September quarter of FY27 (Q2FY27).

Total income rose 15 per cent YoY to ₹5,175 crore, while disbursements grew 22 per cent to ₹16,499 crore during the quarter.

Net interest margin (NIM) remained flat at 7 per cent in Q2FY27 compared with the year-ago quarter.

Business assets under management (AUM) increased 15 per cent YoY to ₹1.46 trillion. Credit costs declined to 1.6 per cent of average assets in Q2FY27 from 2.2 per cent a year ago.

The non-banking financial company’s (NBFC’s) asset quality improved during the quarter. Stage 3 assets declined to 3.4 per cent from 3.9 per cent a year ago, while Stage 2 assets fell to 4.7 per cent from 5.8 per cent. Collection efficiency improved to 97 per cent from 96 per cent in Q2FY26.