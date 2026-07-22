Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated loss after tax at ₹8.56 crore in the June quarter impacted by growth-related costs in domestic business and headwinds from geopolitical uncertainties in international operations.

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax of ₹7.17 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal year, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd (MHRIL) said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at ₹732.81 crore as against ₹701.4 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at ₹776.48 crore as compared to ₹713.33 crore in the same period last fiscal year, the company said.