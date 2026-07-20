Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Mahindra Logistics Q1 results: Net profit at ₹25.39 crore; revenue up 23%

Mahindra Logistics Q1 results: Net profit at ₹25.39 crore; revenue up 23%

The company reported a consolidated ‌net profit of ₹25.39 crore ($2.63 million) in the first quarter ended June 30 from a loss of ₹10.8 crore a year ago

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Analysts, on average, had expected ₹24.2 crore, according to LSEG compiled data
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 2:34 PM IST
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India's Mahindra Logistics posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Monday, aided by ​growth in the company's core warehousing ​and transportation business.

The company reported a consolidated ‌net profit of ₹25.39 crore ($2.63 million) in the first quarter ended June 30 from a loss of ₹10.8 crore a year ago.

Analysts, on average, had expected ₹24.2 crore, according to LSEG compiled data.

Core supply chain management operations, which include warehousing, distribution and freight movements, remained a strong growth ‌driver with a 22.5 per cent growth in revenue to ₹1,892 crore.

Performance in this quarter was driven by growth in the contract logistics business, with new customer wins across sectors as well as due to progress in the company's ​turnaround strategy of its express business-to-business delivery business, the company said ‌in a statement.

Mahindra Logistics, which was spun off from the broader Mahindra Group, said ​that ‌its enterprise mobility division also meaningfully contributed to growth ‌this quarter.

The segment, which provides enterprise mobility solutions through a platform called Alyte, reported ‌a 41 per cent ​growth in ​revenue.

Consolidated revenue jumped to ₹2,003 crore from ₹1,624.5 crore in the year-ago ‌quarter. 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Q1 resultsMahindra LogisticsMahindra

First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 2:34 PM IST

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