Mahindra Logistics Q1 results: Net profit at ₹25.39 crore; revenue up 23%

India's Mahindra Logistics posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Monday, aided by ​growth in the company's core warehousing ​and transportation business.

The company reported a consolidated ‌net profit of ₹25.39 crore ($2.63 million) in the first quarter ended June 30 from a loss of ₹10.8 crore a year ago.

Analysts, on average, had expected ₹24.2 crore, according to LSEG compiled data.

Core supply chain management operations, which include warehousing, distribution and freight movements, remained a strong growth ‌driver with a 22.5 per cent growth in revenue to ₹1,892 crore.

Performance in this quarter was driven by growth in the contract logistics business, with new customer wins across sectors as well as due to progress in the company's ​turnaround strategy of its express business-to-business delivery business, the company said ‌in a statement.