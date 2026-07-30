Mahindra & Mahindra Q1 profit rises 33.6% to ₹5,455 crore; revenue up 26.6%

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited’s consolidated net profit attributable to owners rose 33.6 per cent year-on-year to ₹5,454.54 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The result was supported by a ₹641.33 crore gain on the sale of an investment in an associate.

Revenue from operations increased 26.6 per cent to ₹57,533.44 crore from ₹45,435.88 crore in the corresponding quarter. Profit before tax rose 35.2 per cent to ₹7,628.09 crore, while basic earnings per share increased to ₹48.80 from ₹36.58.

What supported Mahindra & Mahindra’s Q1 profit growth?

Income from investments related to subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures increased to ₹654.13 crore from ₹93.31 crore. The current-quarter figure included the ₹641.33 crore associate-investment sale gain. The group did not classify the gain as an exceptional item.

Total expenses rose 25.8 per cent to ₹51,943 crore from ₹41,280.14 crore. The operating margin excluding investment-related income and losses increased to 13.57 per cent from 13.30 per cent, an expansion of 27 basis points. Total consolidated profit after tax was ₹5,997.56 crore, including ₹543.02 crore attributable to non-controlling interests. Profit attributable to owners, used as the company’s net-profit measure, was ₹5,454.54 crore. How did M&M’s automotive and farm businesses perform? Automotive segment revenue rose 32.3 per cent to ₹34,387.25 crore from ₹25,998.71 crore. Its segment result after exceptional items and the share of associates and joint ventures increased 28.3 per cent to ₹2,644.72 crore.