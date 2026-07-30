M&M Q1 PAT rises 34% to ₹5,455 crore; revenue grows 28% to ₹58,188 cr

Mahindra & Mahindra’s (M&M’s) consolidated profit after tax (PAT) rose 34 per cent year-on-year to ₹5,455 crore in the April-June quarter of 2026-27 (Q1FY27), from ₹4,083 crore a year earlier. Consolidated revenue increased 28 per cent to ₹58,188 crore, compared with ₹45,529 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The performance was driven by volume growth in the automobile and farm businesses, margin expansion at Tech Mahindra and improved performance at Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (MMFSL). The automobile and farm businesses reported an 18 per cent increase in combined profit, while consolidated PAT from the services businesses rose 80 per cent.

“We are delighted to report a strong start to F27, despite a quarter marked by macro headwinds. The strength of our diversified portfolio coupled with proactive actions to navigate through this challenging environment has enabled us to deliver strong results,” said Anish Shah, group chief executive officer and managing director, M&M. The automobile segment’s consolidated revenue grew 32 per cent to ₹34,387 crore, while PAT increased 21 per cent to ₹2,129 crore. Quarterly volumes, including sales by Last Mile Mobility and Mahindra Electric Automobile, rose 23 per cent to 304,000 units. Utility vehicle volumes stood at 175,000 units.

M&M’s sport utility vehicle revenue market share stood at 25 per cent during the quarter. The company also retained its leadership in the sub-3.5-tonne light commercial vehicle segment, with a market share of 52 per cent. The auto business’ standalone profit before interest and tax remained flat at ₹2,212 crore. Its PBIT margin stood at 7.1 per cent, while the margin excluding electric SUV contract manufacturing was 8.3 per cent, down 170 basis points from a year earlier. “Auto and Tractor business demonstrated strong resilience in Q1 F27. We have achieved a QoQ increase of 50 bps in SUV revenue market share and 150 bps in LCV (<3.5T) volume market share. XEV 9S emerged as highest selling EV in India by volume,” said Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director and chief executive officer, auto and farm sector, M&M.

The farm segment’s consolidated revenue rose 15 per cent to ₹12,501 crore, while PAT increased by the same proportion to ₹1,520 crore. Tractor volumes grew 18 per cent to 158,000 units, and the company’s market share reached 44.9 per cent, an increase of 280 basis points sequentially. Consolidated revenue from the services businesses increased 31 per cent to ₹12,899 crore, while PAT surged 80 per cent to ₹1,805 crore. MMFSL’s assets under management grew 13 per cent, while M&M’s share of its PAT rose 78 per cent. Gross stage-three assets stood at 3.45 per cent. Tech Mahindra’s earnings before interest and tax margin expanded by 330 basis points to 14.4 per cent, while M&M’s share of its PAT increased 28 per cent.