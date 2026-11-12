Manappuram Finance Q2 results: Profit jumps over 3-fold to ₹701 crore
Consolidated total income rises to ₹3,312 crore, while gold loan AUM jumps 92.5% year-on-year to ₹60,640 crore
Consolidated total income rises to ₹3,312 crore, while gold loan AUM jumps 92.5% year-on-year to ₹60,640 crore
Gold loan financier Manappuram Finance Ltd on Thursday reported a more than three-fold year-on-year increase in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹701 crore for the September quarter of FY27.
The company had posted a PAT of ₹217.31 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. On a sequential basis, net profit rose 20 per cent from ₹585 crore in the June quarter.
Total income increased to ₹3,312 crore in the second quarter of FY27, compared to ₹2,275 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company's total assets under management (AUM) stood at ₹73,303 crore as of September 2026, registering a year-on-year growth of 60 per cent.
Gold Loan AUM surged 92.5 per cent YoY to ₹60,640 crore at the end of the September quarter.
Shares of Manappuram Finance settled 0.23 per cent lower at ₹320.25 apiece on the BSE.
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First Published: Nov 12 2026 | 11:24 PM IST