Mankind Pharma Q1 result: Profit rises 29.6% to ₹568 cr, revenue up 12.9%

Mankind Pharma Limited’s consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders rose 29.6 per cent year-on-year to ₹568.06 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Profit increased as total expenses grew more slowly than revenue and finance costs declined.

How did Mankind Pharma’s revenue perform?

Revenue from operations increased 12.9 per cent to ₹4,030.59 crore from ₹3,570.35 crore in the year-ago quarter. Other income declined to ₹45 crore from ₹79.88 crore, leaving total income 11.7 per cent higher at ₹4,075.59 crore.

The group said it is primarily engaged in manufacturing and trading pharmaceutical and healthcare products and has one reportable segment, pharmaceuticals. The filing did not disclose therapy-wise, geographic or volume growth metrics for the quarter.

What supported Mankind Pharma’s Q1 profit growth? Total expenses rose 6.3 per cent to ₹3,310.08 crore from ₹3,112.91 crore. Finance costs fell 35.6 per cent to ₹109.98 crore. Employee benefit expenses increased to ₹913.50 crore from ₹783.41 crore, while other expenses rose to ₹962.63 crore from ₹886.58 crore. Profit before tax increased 42.4 per cent to ₹769.45 crore from ₹540.49 crore. The current quarter had no exceptional item. Tax expense more than doubled, rising 103.8 per cent to ₹195.36 crore, which moderated the increase in net profit relative to the rise in pre-tax profit. The net profit margin, based on profit attributable to owners of the parent and revenue from operations, widened by about 182 basis points to 14.1 per cent from 12.3 per cent. Basic earnings per share rose 29.6 per cent to ₹13.76 from ₹10.62.

What did Mankind Pharma disclose on income-tax proceedings? The company said assessment orders linked to proceedings initiated after an earlier income-tax search included adjustments aggregating to ₹1,908.66 crore. These comprised ₹1,608.60 crore of expenditure disallowances, ₹257.13 crore of partial disallowances of deductions claimed under sections 80IC and 80IE, and ₹42.93 crore under other sections. Mankind Pharma and certain group entities have appealed the orders before the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals). Management said the demands were not tenable and expected no material effect on the consolidated results or operations. The joint statutory auditors drew attention to the matter but issued an unmodified conclusion on the quarterly results.