Mankind Pharma Q2 PAT rises 37.7% on strong domestic chronic business

Delhi-based pharma major Mankind Pharma reported a 37.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit for the September quarter (Q2) of FY27 on strong domestic demand for its chronic drugs used to treat long-term illnesses.

The drugmaker recorded a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹716 crore, up from ₹520 crore in the same quarter last year. Its revenue from operations also grew 17.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4,338 crore from ₹3,697 crore in Q2 FY26.

Commenting on the numbers, Rajeev Juneja, vice-chairman and managing director at Mankind Pharma, said the rise in the firm’s topline was due to its performance in domestic markets and growth in Bharat Serums and Vaccines’ (BSV’s) speciality portfolio.

The topline was largely driven by Mankind’s domestic segment, which contributes 86 per cent to its overall revenue. The firm’s India business grew 14.8 per cent to ₹3,657 crore in the September quarter. Juneja added that domestic growth was led by strong demand for drugs in chronic therapies such as cardiac and anti-diabetes. The drugmaker, however, recorded muted 1.2 per cent Y-o-Y growth in its over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare business, impacted by slower offtake in the category across the industry and some regional impact in the east and south. International revenue increased by 33 per cent in Q2 FY27 to ₹2,061 crore, driven by strong growth in both Mankind and BSV International.