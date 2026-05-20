Mankind Pharma Q4 PAT rises 30% on strong domestic biz, chronic push

Delhi-based pharma major Mankind Pharma reported a 30.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit for the March quarter (Q4) of FY26 on strong domestic demand for its chronic drugs used to treat long-term illnesses.

The drugmaker recorded profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 559 crore, up from Rs 429 crore in the same quarter last year. Its revenue from operations also grew 11.8 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 3,443 crore from Rs 3,079 crore in Q4 FY25.

Commenting on the numbers, Rajeev Juneja, vice-chairman and managing director at Mankind Pharma, said the rise in the firm’s topline was due to performance in domestic markets and growth in Bharat Serums and Vaccines’ (BSV’s) speciality portfolio.

Mankind’s domestic segment, which contributes 85 per cent to its overall revenue, grew 13.4 per cent to Rs 2,886 crore in the March quarter. The domestic growth was led by strong demand for drugs in chronic therapies such as cardiac and anti-diabetes. Juneja added that Mankind’s chronic share increased by 120 basis points (bps) year-on-year to around 40 per cent in Q4 FY26. “This was driven by strong growth of 14.7 per cent in cardiac and 11.6 per cent in anti-diabetes segments,” he said. The drugmaker also recorded a 20 per cent year-on-year rise in its over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare business, on the back of healthy growth in sales of brands such as Manforce, Prega News, Gas-O-Fast and Nimulid.