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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / MapmyIndia Q1 profit rises 8.6% to ₹49.7 cr; revenue climbs 14.9%

MapmyIndia Q1 profit rises 8.6% to ₹49.7 cr; revenue climbs 14.9%

The revenue from operations of MapmyIndia grew by 14.9 per cent to Rs 139.7 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 121.6 crore in the year-ago period.

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MapmyIndia | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 11:19 PM IST
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Homegrown navigation firm CE Info Systems, which operates under the MapmyIndia brand, posted an 8.6 per cent increase in consolidated profit to Rs 49.7 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2026, the company said on Tuesday.

The company had posted profit after tax of Rs 45.8 crore in the same period a year ago.

The revenue from operations of MapmyIndia grew by 14.9 per cent to Rs 139.7 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 121.6 crore in the year-ago period.

MapmyIndia Chairman and Managing Director Rakesh Verma said FY27 started with another quarter of profitable growth while continuing our evolution into India's leading AI-powered deep-tech digital map data, geospatial software, and location-based IoT company.

"Our performance reflects the continued strength and moat of our products, platforms, APIs and solutions, alongside disciplined execution and continuously growing trust of customers across automotive, enterprise and government segments," he said.

During the quarter, the company announced the appointment of Rohan Verma as Joint Managing Director of the firm with effect from July 1, 2026, subject to shareholders' approval.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :MapmyIndiaCompany News

First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 11:19 PM IST

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