Marico Q1 profit rises 25% on strong volume growth, higher revenue

Marico’s consolidated net profit rose 25 per cent in the April-June quarter on the back of strong topline and volume growth.

Its India business volume growth 11 per cent in the quarter and both traditional and organised trade witnessed double-digit growth and e-commerce continued to accelerate with growth higher than 50 per cent because of quick commerce.

The maker of Parachute coconut oil saw its revenue rise 22.9 per cent to ₹3,301 crore in Q1FY27. Its net profit stood at ₹630 crore.

Its PBIDT (profit before interest, depreciation and taxes) was up 21.9 per cent to ₹867 crore in the quarter ended June.

Its international business grew by 15 per cent in constant currency growth during the quarter. “Growth was driven by outperformance in Vietnam and MENA alongside positive contribution from all markets,” the company said in its earnings release. Parachute Rigids posted a volume growth of 10 per cent as the company took some pricing actions to pass on the fall in copra prices to the consumers. Its value-added hair oils grew 22 per cent in value terms and Saffola Edible Oils grew 7 per cent in revenues. Marico stated in its outlook that the it is confident to achieve double-digit revenue growth to cross the ₹15,000 crore revenue mark and also deliver high-teen EBITDA growth in FY27.

“We expect to deliver high single-digit volume growth in the India business and mid-teens constant currency growth in the International business,” the statement added. The company added that it continues to drive structural shift in its portfolio towards premium and more profitable categories. “Our Q1 performance is a reaffirmation of our strategic clarity, execution quality and growth model - resilient core brands, accelerating premium and digital play, and a diversified international growth engine. With 23 per cent revenue growth driven by double digit volume growth in India and 25 per cent profit growth - our highest in the last 28 quarters, we have a great start to the year,” “Saugata Gupta, MD & CEO at Marico said in its release.