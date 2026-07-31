Maruti Q1 profit falls 9% on higher costs, West Asia conflict impact

The consolidated net profit of Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) declined 9.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,446.9 crore in the April–June quarter (Q1FY27), as higher commodity prices, increased energy and logistics costs triggered by the West Asia conflict, and a temporary change in the way the company compensated suppliers for rising raw material costs weighed on profitability.

Consolidated total income, however, rose to Rs 54,343.8 crore from Rs 40,493.4 crore a year earlier, driven by higher domestic sales and strong exports.

Explaining the decline in profitability during an analyst call on Friday, Rahul Bharti, senior executive officer, corporate affairs, MSIL, said the conflict in West Asia had created significant uncertainty across the company's supply chain, forcing it to take extraordinary measures to ensure uninterrupted production.

The sudden increase in commodity, energy and logistics costs also put pressure on suppliers' working capital. To support suppliers and ensure uninterrupted production, Maruti temporarily changed the payment settlement cycle for commodities such as aluminium, plastics and rubber from a quarterly basis to a monthly basis. This allowed the company to compensate suppliers for higher raw material costs much sooner than under the earlier system. "The company took a conscious decision during the quarter to prioritise supply continuity and support the supplier ecosystem during an extraordinary period of uncertainty. While this decision had an impact on profitability (of MSIL), it enabled uninterrupted production and helped us achieve record sales," Bharti said.

He said the company effectively faced a double hit during the quarter. "The company faced a double impact from higher commodity prices and, two, from an accelerated pass-through of these higher costs to our quarterly results," he said. Commodity-related pressures reduced operating margins by around 300 basis points (one basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point), of which nearly 110 basis points came from the temporary shift in the commodity settlement cycle. Bharti said the temporary arrangement would not continue indefinitely. "As conditions normalise, we expect to gradually move back to the quarterly settlement cycle over the next few quarters, and hence some of the benefit will flow back," he said.

During the question-and-answer session, Bharti said the company's decision to support suppliers ensured production remained unaffected despite disruptions across the industry owing to gas, energy and commodity costs. Apart from commodity costs, higher natural gas prices reduced MSIL's margins by around 20 basis points, while lower absorption of fixed costs due to inventory depletion impacted margins by about 30 basis points. (Fixed-cost absorption refers to spreading factory overheads over the number of vehicles produced. When inventories fall, these costs are spread over fewer vehicles, reducing margins.) Adverse foreign exchange movements also reduced margins by around 30 basis points, while employee costs were higher by 40 basis points, largely due to seasonal factors in the first quarter.

Depreciation — the accounting charge for wear and tear on factories and machinery — increased by about 20 basis points following the commissioning of new manufacturing facilities. These headwinds were partly offset by lower other expenses and higher operating income. Despite the pressure on profitability, Maruti reported domestic wholesale sales of more than 0.534 million units, up nearly 33 per cent YoY, while exports rose 28.6 per cent. Bharti said the company contributed more than 85 per cent of India's passenger vehicle exports during the quarter, even as shipments to some West Asian markets were affected by the conflict.

He said exports remained resilient because the company now ships vehicles to nearly 120 countries, with South Africa, Japan and Europe emerging as key export markets during the quarter. Bharti said demand remained healthy across both urban and upcountry markets, and the company continued to be constrained by production capacity rather than demand. Dealer inventory stood at around 13 days, well below the company's preferred level of about one month, while the pending customer order book remained healthy at around 130,000 units. The company commissioned the second plant at its Kharkhoda facility in Haryana during May and the fourth manufacturing line at its Gujarat facility in July, adding a combined annual production capacity of 500,000 units. Bharti said both facilities would take around four to five months to reach full capacity. As a result, the company retained its guidance of around 10 per cent volume growth for the current financial year, with further growth depending on how quickly the new capacity is ramped up.