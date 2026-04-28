Maruti Suzuki Q4 profit falls 6.4% to ₹3,659 cr; net sales at all-time high

This came even as the company’s revenue from operations jumped 28 per cent to ₹52,462 crore for the period under consideration, up from ₹40,920 crore. Maruti Suzuki on Tuesday reported that its consolidated profit for Q4 FY2025-26 fell 6.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹3,659 crore, down from ₹3,911 crore, primarily due to mark-to-market impact.

For FY2025-26, Maruti Suzuki's consolidated net profit jumped to an all-time high, up almost 22 per cent to ₹1,68,840 crore from ₹1,38,559 crore. Its revenue from operations for the same period rose around 20 per cent to ₹1,83,316 from ₹1,52,913 crore.

The automobile major recorded its highest-ever quarterly sales in Q4FY26 at 676,209 units, up 11.8 per cent Y-o-Y. Its domestic sales and exports hit an all-time high in the same period, at 538,994 units and 137,215 units, respectively. After the announcement, the company's stock fell over 2 per cent, and close at ₹12,891.70 on BSE.