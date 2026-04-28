Maruti Suzuki Q4 profit falls 6.4% to ₹3,659 cr; net sales at all-time high

Maruti Suzuki on Tuesday reported that its consolidated profit for Q4 FY2025-26 fell 6.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹3,659 crore, down from ₹3,911 crore, primarily due to mark-to-market impact.
This came even as the company’s revenue from operations jumped 28 per cent to ₹52,462 crore for the period under consideration, up from ₹40,920 crore.
For FY2025-26, Maruti Suzuki's consolidated net profit jumped to an all-time high, up almost 22 per cent to ₹1,68,840 crore from ₹1,38,559 crore. Its revenue from operations for the same period rose around 20 per cent to ₹1,83,316 from ₹1,52,913 crore.
The automobile major recorded its highest-ever quarterly sales in Q4FY26 at 676,209 units, up 11.8 per cent Y-o-Y. Its domestic sales and exports hit an all-time high in the same period, at 538,994 units and 137,215 units, respectively. After the announcement, the company's stock fell over 2 per cent, and close at ₹12,891.70 on BSE.
Maruti Suzuki has recommended a dividend of ₹140 per share for FY26, at the face value of ₹5 per share.
The auto major said its performance was driven by strong growth in the domestic market in the second half of the year following the GST reduction. Last September, the Centre cut GST on small petrol/CNG and diesel cars to 18 per cent from 28 per cent.
Maruti Suzuki added, "The company sales were restricted by a limitation in the production capacity as evidenced by about 190,000 pending customer orders at year end, including nearly 130,000 orders in the small car segment (18% GST bracket). In addition, the dealer inventory was at a low of about 12 days’ stock." The company also stated that its exports of made-in-India e VITARA, its first battery EV, reached 44 countries in the last financial year.