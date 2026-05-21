Max Healthcare Institute Q4FY26 network PAT rises 3% to ₹387 crore

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd on Thursday reported a 3 per cent increase in network profit after tax to ₹387 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026.

The company, which had posted a network profit after tax (PAT) of ₹376 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal, said its board has approved an investment of ₹1,400 crore for construction of a 712-bed greenfield hospital at Shaheed Path, Lucknow.

Gross revenue in the fourth quarter stood at ₹2,664 crore, a growth of 10 per cent over the same period of the previous fiscal, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd said in a statement.

Bed occupancy for the quarter was at 75 per cent, with occupied bed days (OBDs) up by 8 per cent YoY, while ARPOB (average revenue per occupied bed) for Q4 FY26 stood at ₹77,900 compared to ₹77,100 in Q4 FY25, the company said. The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹2 per equity share of face value of ₹10 for 2025-26, it added. For the financial year ended March 31, 2026, the network gross revenue stood at ₹10,538 crore while network PAT after exceptional items stood at ₹1,631 crore in FY26, compared to ₹1,336 crore in FY25, up 22 per cent, it added.