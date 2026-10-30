Max Healthcare Q2 net profit falls 15.6% on higher operating, tax expenses

Max Healthcare Institute Limited (MHIL) reported a 15.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter of FY27 (Q2FY27) due to higher operating and tax expenses.

The Delhi-based hospital chain posted a net profit of ₹414.45 crore in Q2, compared to ₹491.3 crore in the same period last year.

MHIL’s operating expenses, which include expenses on employee benefits, drug procurement and finance costs, among others, rose 20 per cent YoY to ₹2,069 crore in Q2FY27.

Similarly, the chain’s tax expenses grew to ₹126.47 crore in the September quarter, from a ₹45.27 crore tax credit in the same quarter last year.

The firm’s revenue from operations grew 16.8 per cent YoY to ₹2,569 crore, up from ₹2,135 crore in Q4FY26. The rise in revenue was aided by a 13 per cent YoY increase in occupied bed days (OBDs) and strong international patient demand. “International patient revenue stood at Rs 307 crore, reflecting a growth of 33 per cent Y-o-Y and accounting for around 10 per cent of the hospital revenue,” the company said in its investor presentation for the September quarter. Max also posted an 8 per cent increase in its average revenue per patient (ARPP) to ₹2.31 lakh per patient, up from ₹2.14 lakh recorded in the same quarter last year.

The company had earlier stated that three of its partner healthcare facilities in New Delhi – Max Balaji Hospital, Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital, and Max Saket Super Speciality Hospital – are not included in the listed entity’s consolidated financial statements. If the three facilities are considered, revenue for the whole entity stands at ₹3,046 crore, and net profit would be ₹448 crore, according to the company’s investor presentation. Commenting on the results, Abhay Soi, chairman and managing director at Max Healthcare, said the company is witnessing a faster ramp-up in occupancy of newly added beds, indicating robust demand and absorption of added capacity.