Max Healthcare Q2 PAT rises 10% to ₹448 cr on higher bed occupancy

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd on Friday posted a 10.34 per cent rise in network profit after tax to Rs 448 crore during September quarter FY27.

It had posted a network profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 406 crore during the same period last year, Max Healthcare said in a release.

Network gross revenue stood at Rs 3,219 crore, reflecting a growth of 20 per cent, mainly driven by increase in occupied bed days (OBDs), it said. International patient revenue stood at Rs 307 crore, a rise of 33 per cent and accounting for about 10 per cent of the hospital revenue.

Free cash from operations stood at Rs 500 crore compared to Rs 291 crore in Q2 FY26. Of this, Rs 292 crore was invested in ongoing expansion plans and Rs 195 crore was disbursed towards dividend.

During the quarter, the company's board approved capital expenditure of Rs 415 crore for addition of 209 brownfield beds across existing hospitals to augment capacity. This includes 85 beds at MSSH, Noida, and 60 beds at MSSH, Vaishali. At BLK Max, 64 beds will be added along with a multi-level car parking tower to support the increased patient and visitor footfall. For the half year ended September, the total bed capacity stood at 6,184, an increase of 20 per cent year-on-year. Network gross revenue stood at Rs 6,200 crore, a growth of 18 per cent over the corresponding period last fiscal, mainly driven by increase in OBDs.