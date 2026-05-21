Max Healthcare Q4 PAT rises 7.2%, revenue rises 12% on occupancy

Max Healthcare Institute reported a 7.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter of FY26 (Q4FY26), even as margins compressed due to regulatory actions and expansion-related costs.

The Delhi-based hospital chain posted a net profit of ₹342 crore in Q4, compared to ₹319 crore in the same period last year.

The firm’s revenue from operations was ₹2,143 crore, up 12 per cent from ₹1,909 crore in Q4FY25.

The company had earlier stated that three of its partner healthcare facilities in New Delhi — Max Balaji Hospital, Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital, and Max Saket Super Speciality Hospital — are not included in the consolidated financial statements.

If the three facilities are considered, revenue for the whole entity stands at ₹2,563 crore, and net profit would be ₹387 crore, according to the company’s investor presentation. The rise in revenue was aided by an 8 per cent Y-o-Y increase in occupied bed days (OBDs) and strong international patient demand. “Revenue from international patients rose 12 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹227 crore, making up about 9 per cent of total hospital revenue,” the company said in its investor presentation for the March quarter. Max also posted flat growth in the daily average revenue per occupied bed day (Arpob) at ₹77,900, up from ₹77,100 recorded in the same quarter last year.

On an operating basis, the chain’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 8 per cent to ₹682 crore. However, operating margin slipped to 26.8 per cent in Q4FY26, down from 27.2 per cent a year earlier. The firm attributed this drop to a 230-basis-point Y-o-Y rise in clinician costs, consequent to an aggressive approach towards hiring clinical talent to support future growth and capacity expansions. Commenting on the results, Abhay Soi, chairman and managing director at Max Healthcare, said the company started the phased commissioning and ramp-up of brownfield expansions across Mohali, Mumbai and Delhi, representing approximately 20 per cent capacity addition.