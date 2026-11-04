MCX Q2 profit more than doubles to ₹455 crore on higher trading volumes

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) has reported a more than two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to ₹455 crore for the September quarter of FY27, driven by a sharp rise in income and trading volumes.

The bourse had posted a net profit of ₹197.47 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income surged to ₹799.66 crore from ₹374.23 crore a year earlier. Expenses rose to ₹211.36 crore from ₹150.41 crore.

On the volume front, the Average Daily Turnover (ADT) of futures climbed to ₹62,819 crore during the quarter, while that of options rose to ₹12,00,129 crore.

The exchange also saw physical deliveries of 5.68 tonnes of gold, 199.91 tonnes of silver and 34,707 tonnes of base metals during the quarter.