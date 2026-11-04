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MCX Q2 profit more than doubles to ₹455 crore on higher trading volumes

The bourse had posted a net profit of ₹197.47 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing

MCX
The exchange also saw physical deliveries of 5.68 tonnes of gold, 199.91 tonnes of silver and 34,707 tonnes of base metals during the quarter
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2026 | 10:34 AM IST
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Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) has reported a more than two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to ₹455 crore for the September quarter of FY27, driven by a sharp rise in income and trading volumes.

The bourse had posted a net profit of ₹197.47 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income surged to ₹799.66 crore from ₹374.23 crore a year earlier. Expenses rose to ₹211.36 crore from ₹150.41 crore.

On the volume front, the Average Daily Turnover (ADT) of futures climbed to ₹62,819 crore during the quarter, while that of options rose to ₹12,00,129 crore.

The exchange also saw physical deliveries of 5.68 tonnes of gold, 199.91 tonnes of silver and 34,707 tonnes of base metals during the quarter.

"Our strong performance in Q2 FY27 reflects the continued trust of market participants and the growing relevance of the exchange in the evolving commodity ecosystem," said Praveena Rai, MD and CEO, MCX.

She attributed the performance to sustained growth across product segments, higher market participation and continued efforts to widen the product basket.

"As we look ahead, our focus is on building on this strong foundation by continuing to broaden market participation, expand product portfolio, and invest in technology and innovation," Rai added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Q2 resultsMCXMulti Commodity Exchange

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First Published: Nov 04 2026 | 10:34 AM IST

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