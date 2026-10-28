Meesho Q2 net loss narrows 68% to ₹132 crore as revenue rises 34%

Meesho on Wednesday reported a 68 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in its net loss to Rs 132.4 crore in the second quarter (Q2) of financial year 2026-27 (FY27), compared with Rs 411.4 crore in the corresponding period a year earlier. The company had reported a net loss of Rs 132.8 crore in the previous quarter, according to an exchange filing.

The Bengaluru-based company reported revenue from operations of Rs 4,131.6 crore, a 34 per cent Y-o-Y increase from Rs 3,073.7 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue stood at Rs 3,712.8 crore in the previous quarter.

Orders placed on the platform rose 17 per cent Y-o-Y to 819 million, while net merchandise value (NMV) increased 23 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 12,911 crore.

Meesho said its festive-aligned net merchandise value (NMV) grew 33 per cent Y-o-Y over the 90 days preceding Dussehra, reflecting underlying consumer demand across comparable festive periods. With the Mega Blockbuster Sale shifting from the second quarter last year to the third quarter this year, the festive-aligned comparison captures the same period of seasonal demand, including the sale, across both years. Consumer engagement also continued to strengthen, with annual purchase frequency reaching 10.4 transactions per user. Annual transacting users on the platform increased 21 per cent Y-o-Y to 284 million. First-time buyers grew 16 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q). Annual transacting sellers rose 60 per cent Y-o-Y to 1.13 million, the company said.

Meesho’s total expenses climbed 24 per cent to Rs 4,382.3 crore in the quarter ended September, compared with Rs 3,540.4 crore a year earlier and Rs 3,959.2 crore in the previous quarter. “Our Q2 performance reflects the strength of Meesho's operating model, with NMV growing 23 per cent year-on-year to ₹12,911 crore and Annual Transacting Users reaching 284 million. More consumers are shopping on Meesho, and they are shopping more frequently, even as first-time buyers grew 16 per cent quarter-on-quarter. This momentum extended into the festive season, with NMV growing 33 per cent year-on-year on a festive-aligned basis, reinforcing our conviction in the depth of India's e-commerce opportunity,” said Vidit Aatrey, chairman, managing director and chief executive officer at Meesho.