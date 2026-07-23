Meesho reports narrower loss, says AI is becoming core to business

Meesho Ltd on Thursday reported a sharply narrower quarterly loss as strong marketplace growth and improving profitability more than offset continued investments in artificial intelligence (AI), logistics and newer businesses.

The ecommerce company posted a net loss of Rs 133 crore for the quarter ended June 30, down from Rs 289 crore a year earlier, according to its shareholder letter. Loss before tax also narrowed to Rs 132.8 crore from Rs 240 crore in the year-earlier period.

Meesho's marketplace revenue climbed 48 per cent from a year earlier to Rs 3,707 crore in the June quarter, driven by stronger order fulfilment, fewer cancellations and returns, and higher monetisation of its platform. Net merchandise value (NMV) increased 34 per cent to Rs 11,614 crore. Gross merchandise value (GMV) rose to Rs 19,054 crore from Rs 15,134 crore a year earlier. Order volumes grew 29 per cent to 725 million, reflecting higher user engagement. Annual transacting users rose to 274 million, an increase of 29 per cent year-on-year.

In the June quarter, the contribution margin of the marketplace expanded to Rs 531 crore from Rs 384 crore. Marketplace adjusted Ebitda loss narrowed to Rs 139 crore from Rs 148 crore a year earlier and Rs 198 crore in the preceding quarter. Dhiresh Bansal, chief financial officer at Meesho, said the company's June-quarter performance reflected improvements in its operating model. He said the quarter marked Meesho's strongest contribution margin and marketplace adjusted Ebitda performance since listing despite higher fuel costs and minimum wage increases in some states, reflecting structural improvements across the platform. Bansal said the company expects AI to lower the cost of innovation, enabling it to build products faster while maintaining disciplined capital allocation and creating long-term value.