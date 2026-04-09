Mercedes-Benz drives past West Asia turmoil with Q1 growth in India

Mercedes-Benz India posted sequential growth in the January-March quarter (Q1) of 2026, defying the disruption caused by the West Asia crisis, volatile financial markets, and rising input costs, as demand for its top-end luxury and electric vehicle (EV) models offset pressure in the entry-level segment.

The German luxury carmaker sold 5,131 vehicles in Q1, up 7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from 4,775 units a year earlier, and also 5 per cent higher quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) than the roughly 4,800 units sold in the preceding October-December quarter, according to company data. The Q1 performance capped Mercedes-Benz India’s best ever financial year, with 2025-26 (FY26) sales rising to 19,363 units.

“We are the only luxury brand to have registered back-to-back quarter growth of plus 5 per cent,” Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD&CEO) Santosh Iyer said, underlining that the company had expanded volumes despite geopolitical tensions, exchange-rate deterioration, and two rounds of price increases. The resilience came largely from Mercedes-Benz’s premium mix. Its top-end luxury segment — which includes Maybach, AMG, S-Class, and EQS models — rose 25 per cent in Q1 and 16 per cent for FY26, contributing 27 per cent to total sales. Battery EVs accounted for 20 per cent of all top-end vehicles sold, with the EQS SUV emerging as the company’s highest-selling luxury EV in India.

Iyer said customers continued to buy because of strong product appeal rather than macro sentiment. “Product is what excites customers,” he said, citing strong advance bookings for the newly launched V-Class and the soon-to-be-launched electric CLA. Iyer said order intake remained robust in the quarter, though some deliveries were deferred because of shipping and launch timelines. The company’s performance also reflects a deliberate strategic choice: prioritising profitability and brand equity over chasing headline volumes in a discount-heavy market. While Mercedes-Benz’s entry luxury segment declined 18 per cent in FY26 amid aggressive pricing by rivals, the company has refused to dilute specifications or deepen discounts to protect volumes.

Iyer said: “We cannot achieve that by decontenting products or by deep discounting, because it affects the residual value of the car. What we will not do is discount deeply, neither will we compromise on product substance.” This “value over volume” positioning comes at a time when rivals are expanding aggressively in lower-price luxury categories to widen their customer funnel. Mercedes-Benz is instead betting that long-term brand aspiration and stronger retention in core and top-end segments will protect margins and strengthen pricing power. Mercedes-Benz’s entry luxury models are priced between ₹45 lakh and ₹60 lakh, core luxury vehicles are priced in the range of ₹65 lakh to ₹1.2 crore, and the top-end vehicles are priced ₹1.2 crore and above.